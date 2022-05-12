According to the prosecutor, the murder of Willy Monteiro Duarte was an intentional, voluntary and non-intentional murder: the sentence on May 26

The trial linked to the death of Willy Monteiro Duarte, the young cook of Cape Verdean origins, killed in Colleferro the night between 5 and 6 September, by the hand of Gabriele and Marco Bianchi, Mario Pincarelli and Francesco Belleggia. The prosecutor, during the indictment phase of the trial, stated that the one committed by the 4 defendants was a “willful, voluntary and non-intentional murder”.

Almost two years have passed since that terrible night between 5 and 6 September 2020in which the young Willy Monteiro Duarte lost his life.

The young chef, of Cape Verdean origins but has long lived in Paliano, in the province of Frosinone, was in Colleferro to spend an evening of leisure with his friends.

Suddenly one broke out brawl and Willy, to defend a friend of his in difficulty, got in the way. He could not imagine that, at that moment, he was going against unscrupulous people and experts in martial arts, who would literally beat him up.

The investigation led to the arrest of four people, all originating from Artena. These were the brothers Marco and Gabriele Bianchi And Mario Pincarellialready known to the police for beatings, trafficking and collection of money on behalf of third parties e Francesco Belleggiauncensored.

The words of the prosecutor in the trial for the death of Willy Monteiro Duarte

Credit: Willy Facebook

The 4 of the so-called “band of Artena“Were transferred to prison in the hours following the death of Willy Monteiro Duarte. The processinstead, it began on 10 June 2021, at the Court of Assizes of the Court of Frosinone.

Between interruptions (the last one at the beginning of the year and which lasted two months due to Covid) and filming, appraisals and examinations of the autopsy results, the process is still continuing today and should find a conclusion definitive the next May 26 with the issuance of the sentence.

In the meantime, the indictment for the trial was held in these days, again at the Court of Frosinone. The prosecutor of Velletri in charge, Francesco Brando he has declared: