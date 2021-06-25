Leave everything tied and well tied. This is the main reason people make wills. It is enough paper and pen or go to a notary to avoid more than one legal problem for the family. Or not. The last wishes of the deceased may hide the odd surprise for relatives, such as when the deceased imposes conditions and burdens on his successors, even difficult to fulfill. Justice has given account in numerous lawsuits of the consequences of failing to comply with the wishes of the dead.

