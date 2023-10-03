The last day of the electoral propaganda campaigns for the candidates for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which officially ended at twelve o’clock yesterday morning, witnessed intense public meetings for the candidates, either directly through seminars and councils they held at their electoral headquarters, and indirectly through recorded videos and others using live broadcast technology. .

In their interviews and videos, the majority of the candidates focused on reminding the public of their election campaign slogan and nomination number, in addition to calling for not being polite in voting and choosing the candidate on the basis of competence and practical experience that qualifies him to play an influential role if he reaches the Council.

The majority of the candidates were also keen to send messages of thanks to the masses of citizens for the great interaction with their electoral campaigns, and the positive discussions that included the various issues and themes addressed in the candidates’ electoral meetings, while other candidates focused on intensifying awareness messages about the mechanisms and requirements for voting in the elections.

Yesterday, the National Elections Commission announced the end of the period allocated for electoral propaganda campaigns for candidates for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which continued for 23 days during the period from September 4 to October 3), during which each candidate sought to present himself to voters as a representative of the people, promote his electoral program, and present The solutions he developed to deal with many files and issues of public concern, with the aim of attracting them and obtaining their votes during the voting process, which begins from tomorrow until the presidential election day scheduled for next Saturday.