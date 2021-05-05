Wills Aki Salo encourages people to bequeath their possessions to sports – now he explains why he did so himself

Aki Salo, director of the Research Center for Racing and Top Sports, bequeaths his fortune to sports and sports research. He talks about it by name because he wants to inspire people to think about making a will.

Racing- and Director of the Center for Excellence Research (Kihu) Aki Salo woke up years ago on an issue that people hardly talk about and that is easy to postpone.

It is a will.

Salo says that making a will is important to him as an idea. It is also natural, because Salo, who has worked in sports, has no offspring. The pieces fell into place when a suitable investment was found.

“Somehow I’ve grown to the point that when I don’t have descendants, I thought I’m leaving the wills for some good purpose,” he says.

Salo decided to bequeath his possessions to things he has been able to enjoy and which have transported him throughout his life to the situation he is now at 57 years old.

“Sports and sports research have given me the most, and they are close things,” Salo says.

Sliver is the first person to bequeath his assets to funds under the Finnish Sports Support Foundation. These include the Olympic Fund.

“Fortunately, I am not a public figure in Finland, and I do not want me to become one,” he says.

Instead of being present, Salo wants to inspire people to think. He discussed the fundraising director of the Olympic Fund Jaakko Sippolan whether to report by name or anonymously.

“It materializes better when I’m in the name,” Salo experiences.

Sippola says that a title fund will be established for Salo in the Finnish Sports Support Fund due to the will. He believes Salon will encourage other people who consider the importance of sport by his example.

“We have a huge number of people who have lived through sports and to whom sports have given a lot to their whole lives,” Sippola adds.

Testament can, in the extreme, even make people think about whether Salo is seriously ill when he tells of a will. However, that is not the case – it is completely natural for him.

For the sake of principle, Salo only wants to talk about his wealth. Talking about numbers is tricky simply because the value of a property only becomes clear when the testator dies.

“I have a number of investment homes that can be counted on the fingers of one hand,” Salo says, however, about the size of his current property. Housing investment began when Salo went to work in England and left an apartment in Finland.

“I’m not really a terribly rich person, but I’m happy with what I can do with my pile of cards.”

Thinking about the recipient of the will, Salo recalled the news less than a decade ago the will of a lone woman who loved sports programs to the surviving Finnish Olympic winners.

Things began to roll forward last spring when Salo saw Jaakko Sippola’s Twitter message about the bequest of the property to the Olympic Fund.

Discussions wills began earlier with the bank’s attorney. The patterns require clarification, as Salo worked in England for 25 years before beginning his job in February 2019 as Kihu’s director.

“I also have property in England. I lived in the same apartment for 20 years, so I have that apartment there. The value of the apartment has risen quite dramatically over the years – it is in a very good location in a reasonably expensive city, ”says Salo.

Salo defended his PhD in Sports Biomechanics at the University of Exeter and pursued a long career at the University of Bath in various positions, including as an assistant professor.

According to Aki Salo, who has had a long university career in England, there is an unwritten rule in Oxford and Cambridge that bachelors leave their property to the College.­

“England assets have grown precisely because I got a good job at the University of Bath,” he says.

In addition to the Sports Support Foundation, Salo also made a will to his beloved British university.

“Funding is going to be done there too. Capital will not be touched if I have enough left. At the moment, my apartment there is expensive enough that its income can cover an annual dissertation scholarship, so there would basically be a permanent dissertation research in sports biomechanics, ”says Salo.

Fair his two-decade career at Bath also took Salon to the university’s board and finance committee. The fundraising culture was in full swing, and the alumni director regularly spoke about the situation and opportunities.

“Even there, the will is still a kind of taboo, and it is not talked about terribly, but the culture of donation is seen almost every day,” Salo says.

In addition to various street fundraisers, the situation can also be seen in television rallies, such as the Nose Day, which is also familiar from Finland, and the Children in Need collection, which is held in the autumn and promotes children’s well-being.

In England, charitable donations are encouraged, among other things, by receiving a tax deduction.

“I spoke openly with the principal that we should get a culture in the university where we would feel like we were working there as a family. Then you could think of leaving the property to the university, ”Salo says.

“Oxford and Cambridge, or those famous universities, have an unwritten rule that bachelors and bachelor girls leave their property to the College.”

As a topic of discussion the donation culture mainly ends only when the matter is made public. This is exactly what Salo says he said to the rector of his university.

“When I talked about this to the alumni director, he said he had just received a donation like this, but the person didn’t want to be revealed,” Salo adds.

The alumni leader has since changed. Salo has discussed his will with the person currently in office.

“He’s excited because he can make an article about it,” Salo says.

Salo, who had already worked in Kihu before his years in England, reminds that making a will is not the prerogative of the eccles.

“Anyone can do one if there is even a small fortune. Of course, the Finnish state needs money, and the property goes to the state if there are no descendants or a will, ”he adds.

Aki Salo says that bequesting property is not the prerogative of the rich, but can be done by anyone with the slightest wealth.­

Their examples Salo hopes to give birth to other wills in the future.

“In a way, you get to dictate a little what you do with that money. The recipients of the will do not see whether there will be 50, 5,000, 200,000 or five million euros, but they will gratefully accept everything that comes. ”

Founded in 1939, the Finnish Cultural Foundation is now a foundation with a capital of more than 1.6 billion euros. In terms of wills, the sports people are still in the starting ranks when comparing their cultural people.

“There are a huge number of wills there every year – there is talk of tens of millions of euros. We may have had a bit of an awkward sport because we haven’t had the kind of inherent place that is all about sport. This is the first time this is the case, ”says Jaakko Sippola.

“Korona took us one year”

Top sports the Olympic Fund, which was set up to support the Fund, has not received donations at the pace originally envisaged, the Fund’s Director of Fundraising Jaakko Sippola says.

The first million is already full, of course, but the target of € 20 million is still a long way from the finish line for the marathon at the first milestone.

“Yes, that Korona took us one year, unfortunately,” Sippola says.

The Olympic fund properly accelerated its move last spring. The coronavirus pandemic spread around the world at that time.

“A lot of our potential donors turned their donations to pandemic management through their accountability program,” Sippola says.

Situation however, it is not hopeless, as large companies have, according to Sippola, been positive about the project all the time.

“There are a lot of discussions going on. We believe that as the pandemic eases this, collection will resume rapidly. Korona hit hard at the very point when donation decisions are made. ”

“They go according to a certain process in big companies as decisions of the general meeting, and they will be made next time next year. They don’t come all the time, ”Sippola continues.

The Olympic Fund’s citizen fundraiser accelerated its rounds last Midsummer. When individual donations start at just a few euros, their impact on the whole is small but still significant.

“It [kansalaiskeräys] is important in marketing, and that’s what people talk about and want to get involved with. After all, thousands of people have already donated money to us, ”says Sippola.