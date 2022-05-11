Wills A completely unknown benefactor made a will to the homeless animals of almost a million fortunes: “We have apparently been dealing with him in the early days of the association”

According to the chairman of the Pirkanmaa Association for Animal Welfare, the donation will consolidate the association’s activities for years to come.

Pirkanmaa the animal welfare association has received a significant testamentary donation. The donation was received at the end of 2021 from a person previously unknown to the association.

“We understood from our relatives that we had apparently been in contact with him in the early stages of the association,” says the chairman of the association. Riikka Ala-Hulkko.

He says the donation will allow the association’s operations to be consolidated for years to come. According to Ala-Hulko, the exact amount of the donation in euros is still being specified, but according to a preliminary estimate, it is a donation worth about 850,000 euros.

At present, the annual costs of the Pirkanmaa Animal Welfare Association are about 200,000 euros, but the annual income has not always been able to cover the costs. The association has financed the deficit with capital that, according to Ala-Hulko, would have been enough for some more reasons.

“Now we are able to plan our operations much more long-term.”

Pirkanmaa the animal welfare association finances its activities with, for example, donation fees from the adoption of stray animals.

“Unfortunately, the proceeds from the donation do not cover the financing of our entire operations, as only about 30 percent of the animals’ costs are covered by the donation fee.”

The rest of the association’s funding comes from donations, membership income, flea market income and product sales, among other things.

The main activities of the Pirkanmaa Animal Welfare Association are, for example, the transfer of homeless pets to new owners, helping injured wild animals, and various event activities and communication.

In practice for example, people who no longer have the time or ability to care for their pet can turn to an association that provides the animal with a temporary home from a volunteer.

Donated animals may have a variety of behavioral and health challenges that the association seeks to address. If necessary, the association can also cover the costs of euthanasia for animals. In the case of injured wildlife, the association pays, for example, the veterinary costs of injured hedgehogs and birds and releases the animals back into the wild.

The vast majority of the association’s expenses are incurred in veterinary expenses.

Of a testamentary donation With the help of the funds received, the association has acquired a warehouse in Rusko, Tampere. Animal food will be stored in the warehouse. In addition, according to Ala-Hulko, the donation will greatly facilitate the care of wild animals.

“We’ve been knocking it in the back of my head all the time because we’re running out of money. Now we can consolidate our operations when we no longer have to think about whether we can commit to caring for a certain animal, for example, ”says Ala-Hulkko.

The coronary pandemic has caused many to acquire a pet to patch up the loneliness caused by isolation. As society opens up, not everyone is ready to commit to their new pet. According to Ala-Hulko, the phenomenon has also been observed in the Pirkanmaa Animal Welfare Association.

“Yes, unfortunately it has been shown. For example, there have been an unusual number of rabbits for us. Dogs and cats have also come with the enthusiasm that there is no more time for an animal. ”