The quality that an individual has to persevere in his objectives, to remain firm in his decisions, is called Will.

The Will It comes from the Latin voluntas, which means to want it means determination, solid decision; It is different from wanting, which means wanting something temporarily, momentarily, without continuity, immature people go after desires as they appear and then discard them; the one who is mature qualifies it, specifies it, defines his radius of action and does it with all his strength in the right direction, avoiding dispersion; when the decision to do something has been made, he will need the willpower so as not to be seduced by external motivations that may appear to prevent you from continuing with your purposes; willpower is the main tool and the most appropriate way to achieve success in what we want; if we want to achieve big goals, they start with small ones; the sign that a person has willpower is firmness and perseverance in the decisions that are made in these times there are so many stimuli and passions that want to divert from the person’s purpose, it is evident that success is based on decisions and the willpower in moving forward in the projects that are undertaken; when the fundamental values ​​and principles accompany that willpower you become effective and more so in the times we live in where good is said to be bad and bad is said to be good; added to that the discipline that we have adds value to the being of the person.

We recommend you read:

Sunday, January 15, 2023. 2nd in Ordinary Time – Cycle A

Baptism transforms. Beauty and the Beast

Politics and worse

Is haute cuisine cracking?

women bill

There is no excuse for not improving, there are people with limited economic resources or with certain physical limitations, but despite the hardships they prepare, persevere, and finally achieve their goals and success; all of this implies sacrifices to get up early it is a duty to go to bed early, all education begins and ends with the will, all will needs a gradual learning every time you do the repetition of acts you win and fight you fall and get up you educate his will progressively; is he Lord Jesus Christ who modeled the greatest willpower gained here on earth since he not only sacrificed himself and denied his will to the point of giving his life to death: “Going a little forward, he fell on his face, praying and saying: My Father, if it is possible, pass this cup from me; but not as I want, but as you.”

Matthew 26:39. Jesus made the choice knowing all that had to be done to him is the restored will, nothing in life is difficult if there is a will, a person with a will realizes the importance of order, the poet William Henley” If you are going to try do it until the end, otherwise don’t even start” God is Real.

Run:[email protected]

#Willpower