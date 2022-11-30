Willow It is one of the most beloved movies of the 80s. It is a film full of magic that many remember fondly. In this way, when a live action series for Disney + was announced, the public was excited. After several months of waiting, the first two episodes of this production are out now, and the reception seems mixed.

On the one hand, Willow has an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, with most noting that the series manages to capture the essence of the original film, although some have mentioned that it would have been better to make another tape. This was what Empire Magazine commented:

“In the end, it’s based much less on nostalgia and more on expanding the world of the original film to encompass a new complexity and new identities among all these daikinis, and that’s a real treat.”

For its part, Rolling Stone noted:

“A show that can’t decide exactly what it wants to be, or who its target audience is.”

Similarly, The Hollywood Reporter added:

“Still a work in progress when it comes to tone, pacing and character, Disney+’s Willow offers enough things that are important to fans and will provide entry-level fun for some curious neophytes.”

Although most critics offer a positive reception, the general public disagrees with this, as Willow has a reception of 55% by audiences. With only two episodes available, the two ratings will most likely change in the coming weeks.

Editor’s Note:

I was never a huge Willow fan, so I don’t have any kind of nostalgic relationship with the series. However, it seems that a lot of the negative feedback is geared towards the fact that this is a series, and not a movie, which may well have helped its pacing.

