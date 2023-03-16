Willow it will not have a second season. Disney+ decided to delete the series after the probable failure of the first one. The news, reported by Deadline, comes two months after the eight episodes of the debut season were aired, closed by a cliffhanger that will probably remain forever.

The Willow series was born as a direct sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, directed by Ron Howard, also converted into several video games. Despite the good reviews from critics, the impact on the public must have been modest.

Hard to say if Lucasarts will try to revitalize the intellectual property in the future. Willow’s cancellation comes at a time of heavy reflection for Disney, which has decided to take more time for the next Star Wars film.

Willow is not the only unsuccessful series recently released on Disney +, given that even the third season of The Mandalorian does not seem to have found the viewers of the first two.