With negotiations advanced, the United States women’s soccer club is about to be sold for a record amount

Willow Bay, dean of the USC Annenberg School for Journalism and wife of Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger, is in talks to invest a record $250 million in women’s sports in the United States. Angel City FC. The move, first reported by Puck’s Dylan Byers, would nearly double the value of the world’s most valuable women’s sports franchise.

The transaction will replace Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian as the controlling shareholder of the U.S. women’s team.

Angel City FC, launched 4 years ago by Natalie Portman, Kara Nortman and Julie Uhrman, stands out for its financial performance and for having the largest group of female owners in the history of professional sports.

With the inclusion of Willow Bay in this investment, the club, now valued at $300 million, sets a new commercial standard for the NWSL, the United States women’s soccer tournament. The franchise leads the league in revenue, with more than 19,000 fans per game at home and in attendance.