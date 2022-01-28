NAnother animal in the White House: US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill have a new cat. Jill Biden posted photos of her new roommate, Willow, with gray fur and green eyes, on Twitter on Friday. Willow is two years old and comes from a farm in the state of Pennsylvania, the First Lady’s office said. It is named after Jill Biden’s hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

Willow made a lasting impression when she met Jill Biden in 2020, a spokesman for the first lady said. The cat jumped onto the stage during an election campaign and interrupted her speech. When the farm owner saw the connection between the two, he knew the cat belonged to Jill Biden. Willow is now settling into the White House, “with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to sniff and explore.”

After the president took office, the Bidens brought their two German shepherds, Major and Champ, to the White House. Champ died last summer. Major made headlines for incidents involving White House officials, including biting a member of Biden’s security team. The dog now resides primarily at the family home in Wilmington.



Then, in December, the Bidens adopted a new dog: pup Commander, also a German Shepherd. Jill Biden had already announced many months ago that a cat should also move into the White House. Pets are a long-established tradition at US government headquarters, especially dogs. An exception was the – animalless – tenure of former President Donald Trump.