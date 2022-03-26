Football, under today’s lenses, with the spread in the media and the cameras that follow until training sessions and fill the dressing rooms with eyes through social networks, was unfair with Willington José Ortiz Palacio. He was born at the wrong time, on March 26, 1952. Today the euros would not be enough to buy it.

But Willington never cared much about money. “The most important thing is to love football and do things well without the need for money to be involved. The money came later, but first, I always wanted to play, and do it well”, ever said.

And just as he was born at the wrong time, he also suffered, at the beginning, from an eye that did not know how to see it. Short in stature (1.69 meters) and with short legs, at first glance he did not seem to show much danger. And less in his early years, in which, moreover, he was skinny. That’s how he came from his native Tumaco to América de Cali, at the end of the 1960s. The coach at the time, Ángel Perucca, ruled him out: neither his legs nor his physique were good enough for him to play football, he said.

But something had Willington, who had already dazzled in the Nariño youth team and later played for Atlético Girardot, when that city was important for amateur soccer. But the closed door of America, and also in Cali and Pereira, made him return to Tumaco, to play barefoot again, with a rag ball, and at the same time he worked in a sawmill.

The eye that Perucca lacked did have it Jaime Arroyave, traditional overseer of Millionaires. He went to Tumaco and took him to Bogotá, along with another striker who would also shine, but on the edge of the front, the one from Santa Fe: Eladio Vásquez.

The big city was a huge shock to Willington. He arrived with his clothes in a cardboard box and was startled to see the escalators of the old Eldorado airport, which, when he arrived in Millos, in 1972, were new…

Gabriel Ochoa Uribe the team’s coach at that time and a man who would be fundamental in his career, made him debut in a friendly match against Internacional de Porto Alegre. And he scored a goal.

Over time, Willington would be essential for Millonarios, who with a lead of three young Colombians (Ortiz, Alejandro Brand and Jaime Morón, the famous BOM), was crowned champion that year. And Willington took advantage of his virtues: he had a dribble, skill, he crossed well and also scored goals. And he took scorers out of a large number of attackers in Millos: Apolinar Paniagua, Eduardo Andrés Maglioni, Miguel Ángel Converti, Juan José Irigoyen… It was enough for him, moreover, to win one more star with Millonarios, in 1978.

Millionaires 1972 / Above: Hernández, ‘Pelé’ González, ‘Chonto’ Gaviria, Segrera, Villano and Mosquera. Below: Willington, Julio Gómez, Sossa, Brand and Morón.

But Millos, one day, fell into crisis. And to get out of her he had to get out of her figures. Willington was sold to Deportivo Cali in 1980, in the most expensive transfer of the time: 13 million pesos. They didn’t consult him about anything… But that’s where he ended up. And he was dressed in green where he had one of the brightest nights of his career, in Buenos Aires, against a River Plate team that had eight players who were defending world champions.

One of them, goalkeeper Ubaldo Matildo Fillol, made him look bad, he dribbled him and scored a goal that is still in the memory of Cali fans. And he had already done one just like it in the Pascual Guerrero.

America had rejected it in the late 1960s. He had to buy it in 1983. He was almost 31 years old when he hit the red. At the beginning, doctor Ochoa, who was already directing America, did not want it. He blamed him for being one of the culprits in his departure from Millionaires in 1977. At that time, Millos set up his sports headquarters in the north of Bogotá and bought a modern bus. Ochoa wanted to concentrate there and travel by bus to the games and not by plane. The players, including Willington, turned their backs on him.

The wounds healed. Ochoa also demanded that he lose weight. With much more maturity and much more loin, he showed, once again, that the stingray was not his only habitat. Despite being short, he managed to play ‘9’ and do it well. And he also did it as a creation flyer. And if they had put him to play as a central defender, a winger or a goalkeeper, he would surely have shone. They had everything to win the Copa Libertadores, but they lost three finals in a row, with Argentinos Juniors in 1985, River Plate in 1986 and Peñarol in 1987.

He missed playing a World Cup. He did everything to take Colombia to Germany 1974, including the winning goal in the first official match that the National Team beat Uruguay in Montevideo. But the team was left out on goal difference. He played three more ties, but he was never as close as he was then. In 1985 he played his last match with the National Team and handed over the idol baton to Carlos Valderrama. He retired in February 1989. Too bad he hadn’t played another year, so they took him to Italy 90. He deserved it.

Willington doesn’t blame himself. “The most important thing is that during the time I was there I tried to give everything I had so that all the fans who went to see Willington Ortiz, playing for a certain team, would say that he is a player who works so that people have fun.” And yes we had fun.

Birth: March 26, 1952.

Teams: Millionaires (1972-79), Cali (1980-82) and America (1983-88).

Games played in the League: 587

Goals: 184

JOSE ORLANDO ASCENCIO

Sports Sub-Editor

@josasc

Taken from the book ‘Play, boys!’ (Intermediate Publishers, 2018).