The PT member got angry with a militant who shouted “Lula never again” as she arrived at a hotel with the former president

In a video that circulates on social networks, the president of the PT, the deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), appears irritated with a militant. At the time, PT was following the arrival of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to a hotel when a woman shouted: “Squid never again!”.

In response, Gleisi asks: “Why don’t you go away? Get out!”. The woman replies: “You too, never again!” Then the PT retorts: “It makes me want to go there and give it a slap”.

From the video, it is not possible to know when the case happened. THE Power 360 contacted the deputy’s press office and requested a statement about the episode, but received no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.

Watch (40s):