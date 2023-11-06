To the surprise of many, Roberto Alvarado has become an important piece in the Guadalajara Sports Club, the Mexican midfielder has increased his level considerably in recent months, so much so that he has been a constant national team player, as well as a key player in the starting eleven of the red and white team.
Furthermore, his offensive contribution has been important in this Apertura 2023, as he registers six scores taking into account that he is not a center forward. Given this situation, the player has attracted the attention of clubs in Europe and recently it has been said that Tigres UANL would have him in their sights just as they had Alexis Vega a few months ago.
More news on the transfer market
According to information obtained by Kery Ruizthe San Nicolás de los Garza group asked about the services of Roberto Alvarado and there is talk that the Guadalajara team would ask for at least 10 million dollars.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
A few weeks ago it was revealed that the ‘Louse‘He would have suitors from the European continent, so the red and white board would hope to be able to place him on the other side of the pond in response to the footballer’s wishes, so they would give him priority to give him a release for Europe.
In this way, the possibilities of selling the player within Mexican soccer are lower, Amaury Vergara and Fernando Hierro They would give him the opportunity to go to the Old Continent.
As has become customary, clearly the price of 10 million dollars It would only apply to a team from Mexico in the event that there are no formal offers from Europe, however, the price to sell the player to European football would be reduced by at least half in order to give the player the opportunity to live that dream.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#sell #Chivas #position #Roberto #Alvarados #departure #Europe