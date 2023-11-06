ALVARADO EXPECTS A GREAT MATCH! 😎

Roberto Alvarado ⚽️, player and figure of @Chivas 🔴⚪️, he feels motivated and knows how complicated the duel against Cruz Azul will be 🚂, and he also hopes to achieve his goals and be able to fight for the championship.#ChivasEnTelemundo pic.twitter.com/DXazbWiboW

— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) November 5, 2023