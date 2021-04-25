Willie Colón and his wife Julia Craig were in a “life threatening” car accident on the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Tuesday, April 20, at approximately 4:00 pm.

The information was issued through a statement published by the artist’s communications director, Nell McCarty, on his social networks. “The Colóns were pulled out of the rubble and taken to a local hospital,” the text says.

Julia Craig has already been discharged, while Willie Colón’s status is under observation after being transported to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, a premier trauma center in Virginia.

“The injuries included concussion, lacerations to his scalp, requiring 16 staples, and fractures to his cervical vertebra. He is in serious but stable condition, ”McCarty said.

Nell McCarty, communications director for Willie Colón, issued a statement to report on the musician’s health. Photo: Willie Colón / Instagram

It also emerged that no other car was involved in the accident. “Colón will be transported as soon as possible to be treated by his medical team at the Presbyterian Hospital in New York. No other information is available at this time. Thoughts and prayers are with the family ”, the writing ends.

The reactions of the fans of the salsero did not wait and expressed the best wishes for the health of the star. “Prayers for the speedy and full recovery of him and his wife”, “Force Willie!”, “Master! I hope you are well, I wish you and your wife a speedy recovery “,” God have mercy, teacher and give you back in health for all that you have contributed to music. Come on, you are stronger than this! posts on Instagram.

