London (dpa)

Spaniard Mikel Arteta, the coach of Arsenal’s English football team, has confirmed that he does not feel any remorse for joining the Brazilian player Willian to the team last August as part of his ambitious plans to win the European Champions League.

Willian, 32, revealed after moving to Arsenal from Chelsea that he was convinced to sign a three-year contract in light of Arteta’s vision to build a team that qualifies for the Champions League and wins the title.

But the current season has also been a great disappointment for Arsenal, according to the British news agency “BA Media”, as the team occupies seventh place before its last game in the English Premier League this season, which meets Brighton tomorrow «Sunday».

Willian’s situation was not better than the team at all, as he opened his goals with the team this season earlier in May by scoring the third goal for Arsenal in the match in which they beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1.

But Arteta has no regrets about setting big goals that he hopes to achieve, believing that they are worthwhile goals for a team of Arsenal’s status.

Arteta said: “There can be no ambition other than this in such a football club, it cannot be different .. There is one winner in the Champions League and one winner in the English League every season, and the rest of the teams fail.” For any of the other teams that occupy second or third place, this is not an achievement.