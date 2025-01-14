One of the pieces of news that, due to the short time that has passed, is not understood very well, although logically both club and player will have their reasons. And this January 14th, Spartak Moscow has publicly and officially announced that the Brazilian forward Willian José has terminated his contract with the club from the Russian capital. The former Betis player did not last long on the list of free players since this afternoon he was announced as a reinforcement for Brazilian club Bahía.

It was just a little over six months ago, the last July 1, 2024that the Real Betis and Spartak publicly announced the transfer of Willian José to the Moscow team in an operation that was encrypted about three million euros, variables included.

Officially: pic.twitter.com/wgqoG95Xz9 — ФК «Спартак-Москва» (@fcsm_official) January 14, 2025

Willian José’s time in Russia has ended after 13 matches officers, 7 in the Russian league and 6 in the Cupand a single goalthe one who marked him direct foul against Dinamo Moscow in the cup tournament derby played at the beginning of October October, as Spartak remembers in its message communicating the termination of the contract and farewell to the Brazilian forward.

Before, in the green and white team, Willian Jose he fought during three seasonsin which played 126 official matches between LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, the Europa League and the Conference League. Frame 30 goals in total and he was one of the members of the green and white team that in the 21-22 season won the Copa del Rey.









Now, the player returns to his country to play in the Bay. To his 33 years He signs until 2026 with his new club that boasts of having incorporated the fourth Brazilian top scorer in LaLiga history. Bahía specifies in its statement that the footballer is in Spain and has joined the preseason that the team is carrying out in Gerona.