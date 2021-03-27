Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Brazilian Willian, the Arsenal player, said that he had never encountered such difficulties that he was facing when trying to impose himself on the starting line-up of the “Gunners”.

He added in statements to the “ESPN Brazil” network that he is already going through the worst period of his professional career, after losing his place as a key player in the London team early this season, although he expressed his optimism by approaching his exit from the “dark tunnel” in which he was. .

Willian admitted that his start with Arsenal was difficult, except for the first game of the season only, and it was against Fulham, in which he scored two goals, but things got worse after this match, and the team’s results fell.

He said: When you go through a difficult period, your situation is turned upside down, and you are trying hard to find solutions to return, or a way to improve your level and try to help the team, and this is exactly what I do now all the time, so I do not stop training and work on myself a lot.

He added: I only need a moment to start, but in any case, I played well during the periods in which I participated in the recent matches, and I am happy with this return to the games, and I can show my real ball.

Willian’s poor beginnings with the “gunners” sparked many criticisms, and caused doubts about the choices of the Spaniard, Mikel Arteta, the coach who gave the green light to join the team last summer, despite his relatively high salary, in a free transfer, after he was a player in Chelsea, and Willian started He gradually regained the confidence of his coach, so he involved him as a substitute in some of the “Gunners” recent matches.