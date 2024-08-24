The participation of Logan Sargeant to the qualifications of the Dutch Grand Prix is ​​seriously in doubt after the bad accident of the American Williams driver which occurred during the FP3. The #2 did not suffer any physical consequences in the violent impact against the barriers at turn 4, and this is what matters most, but the damage to the FW46with the start of a fire, are such that it is almost impossible to repair of the single-seater in time for qualifications.

In fact, as expected also from the reaction of Team Principal James Vowles after the accident, the situation is such that Sargeant’s absence is almost taken for granted. The press release published by the team a few minutes ago leaves very little hope: “We are evaluating the chassis, but at the moment everything seems fine. We will try to repair and build the chassis to be ready for qualifying, but with the amount of work to complete It will be difficult, but we will give our best“.

We are assessing the chassis but it currently looks okay. We will aim to repair and build up the chassis to be ready for Qualifying, however with the amount of work to be completed it will be difficult, but we’ll give it everything. pic.twitter.com/1yaPzTK2Nu — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 24, 2024

As if that were not enough, the accident came at the worst possible time for the British team, which brought interesting updates to Holland.