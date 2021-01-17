Iñaki Williams was one of the indisputable protagonists of the party with a great goal of the flag in addition to riding and cutting house brand, after knocking out Barça and before Real Madrid in this 2020 Super Cup: “I think we have done what we have been doing, we have believed in ourselves, we knew about the capabilities. We have gone to win the game and we are just winners of the Super Cup,” he says.

“We have played a very nice game in which we feel very comfortable, what the coach proposes is curdling and it is showing that we are capable of a lot “, slides the rojiblanco forward. About the game, 2-3 to Barça, commented that “in many moments we have been superior, we have had to pull claws, of which Athletic is, of passion and we knew that anything can happen in a game “. He remembered Garitano and Ferreira before lifting the Super Cup to the sky of Seville.