by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sargeant, future increasingly distant from F1

After a year and a half, it is fair to say that the bet of the Williams about Logan Sargeant be lost. James Vowles, who had backed the American at the beginning of his mandate, wanted to confirm the then rookie for the 2024 season, hoping that after the apprenticeship year the #2 could get close to Alex Albon’s performance. This was not the case and even in qualifying – speaking only of performance – the comparison is on an embarrassing 33-0 for the former Red Bull.

Vowles’ words

Sargeant, unlike other rookies who have recently moved from Formula 1, has had time to grow. The results have been poor and the driver himself knows it, who is looking for a future in IndyCar, the top American open-wheel championship.

Vowles himself, at Silverstone, seems to have closed the doors to Sargeant for the future: “Logan had a chance to keep his jobis under his control. I need performances at the level of Alex’s“, he declared to Sky Sports F1. “We had a responsibility in the reasons why he was not at Alex’s level: in some races we did not provide the right car. Now, for several races, this is no longer the case. We need him to push the team forward. He knows it, he wants to do well and I want to give him all the opportunities possible, but there will be a deadline by which we will have to make a decision for 2025, and maybe for some races this year. We will make a decision on that, but we are not at that point yet. My priority is to get the car in order.“.

Antonelli Hypothesis

If Sargeant were to be grounded this year, Williams could call Andrea Kimi in his place Antonelliwho will turn 18 shortly before the summer break (August 25) and will be able to make his racing debut to begin to learn the ropes in view of a move to Mercedes in the near future. The first appointment would be, needless to say, Monza, but in Spain team principal Toto Wolff – who is crazy about the Italian – said he doesn’t want to rush the driver from Bologna. Who knows if the victory in the Formula 2 Sprint Race at Silverstone has convinced the Austrian and his dolphin Vowles to risk launching Antonelli among the greats as early as 2024.