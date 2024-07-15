The Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​is the great international event where the engines of the most emblematic and successful cars and single-seaters that have written the history of motorsport are rekindled, and this edition also provided great excitement for fans and drivers who had the opportunity to get back behind the wheel of their cars.

In this historical climate, among the various participating teams, the Williamsa team founded in 1977 by Frank Williams and Patrick Head and winner of 9 Constructors’ World Championships, as well as 7 Drivers’. Also on this occasion, the Grove-based company showed up at Goodwood with two special cars, one of which was shared by three drivers and, above all, by the team principal James Vowles.

The latter, in fact, has realized the dream of being able to climb aboard the FW08also becoming the second team principal to drive a single-seater in this edition together with Christian Horner, who is competing with the RB8. In this way, Vowles ‘took to the track’ with the car with which Keke Rosberg won the world title in 1982: “It’s really hard for me to put into words how incredible it was. – commented – for me it’s a dream come true. The FW08 is a fantastic car that has made history with Keke Rosberg and other drivers. I also had the privilege of coming here and seeing other F1 cars.”

Classic F1 cars + modern F1 drivers 🤩🏎 Williams’ Logan Sargeant is at Goodwood driving the Williams-Cosworth FW08-02! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/veiB3l4MgR — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 12, 2024

FW08 which, in addition to Vowles, saw not only the current Williams drivers at work, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeantbut also Lia BlockF1 Academy driver and member of the Williams Driver Academy since 2023. This show was also joined by the one offered by Juan Pablo Montoyawho after twenty years is back behind the wheel of his Williams FW26with which he played in the World Cup 2004.