by VALERIO BARRETTA

Williams celebrates home GP

Weekend full of novelties at home WilliamsThe Grove team will field Franco Colapinto (on his debut in an F1 race weekend) for the home Grand Prix at Silverstone and will do so with a special livery. The British company has in fact revealed the colour of the FW46 for this weekend: the livery will host a Union Jack (the British flag) made up of the names of all 1,005 team employees.

The photos

These are the photos of the FW46 for Silverstone.

Williams celebrates home race by forming a ‘Union Jack’ with the names of all 1,005 of its staff for the Silverstone race #F1 pic.twitter.com/f4h2nuVuFI — FormulaPassion.it (@FormulaPassion) July 2, 2024

Vowles’ words

“Silverstone is always one of the highlights of the year and I’m delighted that we are celebrating our staff as the heart of our home race celebrations.“, commented team principal James Vows. “Williams is transforming itself from top to bottom so that we can fight our way back to the front, and our people and culture will be key. It takes an extraordinary effort from every individual in the factory and on the track to race in Formula 1, and I am particularly proud of the resilience we have shown under pressure so far this year.”.

Button in action too

At Silverstone Williams fans will also be able to see Jenson in action Button on the car of its debut in Formula 1, the 2000 FW22. After the Grand Prix, the Grove team will also be protagonist at Goodwood with Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant, F1 Academy driver Lia Block and Vowles himself: they will all climb aboard the FW08 that won the 1982 World Championship.