Sargeant still with Williams?

The 2023 world championship concluded last weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but there is still one team heading into next year with some uncertainty regarding its line-up. It’s about the Williamswhich this year lined up Alexander Albon on the track alongside the American Logan Sargeant, making his debut in F1. Right on the 22-year-old, however, doubts persist regarding his stay at Grove in 2024.

The results in 2023

Williams, through the words of its Team Principal James Vowlesshe doesn’t seem so convinced of it renew your trust in Sargeant also for the world championship to come, thanks to a season full of difficulties and just one point won in Austin, with tenth position which is thus equivalent to the best result obtained in the top series by the American driver. Some rumors coming from the paddock would suggest a new arrival at Williams as a starting driver in Sargeant’s place.

The possible candidate

Specifically, it would be Danish Frederik Vestimember of Mercedes Junior Team since 2021 and finished second in the 2023 championship Formula 2. Vesti in Abu Dhabi also occupied the seat of Mercedes in PL1 on Friday and his commitment to the Brackley house continued in Young Driver Test last Tuesday. Clues which, combined with the collaboration between Vowles and Toto Wolff, join the case of Mick Schumacherwhich the same Team Principal of the ‘Three-Pointed Star’ was unable to bring back to F1 also due to the veto imposed by Vowles for a place in Williams.

Ralf Schumacher’s doubts

All these elements then generated the rumors about a possible transition of Vesti for 2024 to replace Sargeanteven if the former F1 driver like Ralf Schumacher remains doubtful about this hypothesis. Current commentator for Sky DeutschlandMick’s uncle commented on the American’s growth as follows, as well as expressing some doubts about Vowles’ possible move: “Sargeant demonstrated substantial progress in the last racesespecially with his impressive qualifying performance in Las Vegas – has indicated – given its upward trajectory, I expected James Vowles to confirm him for the 2024 season during our conversation. The fact that he did not extend the vote of confidence to his current driver It is surprising“.