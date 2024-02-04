The fallen noblewoman seeking redemption

In the history of Formula 1 only Ferrari and McLaren have contested more Grands Prix than Williams. The Grove team today fallen nobleman of the Circus, has been part of the teams present on the track continuously since 1978. Founded by Frank Williams and Patrick Head, the British racing team was in the 80s and 90s one of the dominant forces in F1achieving a total of 16 World titles, nine Manufacturers' titles and seven Drivers' titles.

After having gone through very difficult years, the team has tried to raise its head from the dust in the last year, thanks also to the renewed management of team principal James Vowles, called by the new owners of Dorilton Capital with the aim of leading the rebirth of the team. On the eve of what will be – tomorrow – the presentation of the new FW46we decided to select 11 iconic single-seaters which – due to the success they had on the track or the particularity of their shape and livery – have in some way marked the history of Williams and of F1 itself.

Models that have written pages of history

They range from the FW07B, the team's first championship car, to the FW45 of 2023, which allowed the team to finally leave the last position in the Constructors' championship. In the middle, dominant cars like the FW14B and the FW18cursed as the Ayrton Senna's FW16and unfortunate ones, like the FW11 and FW25, which missed out on the Drivers' title in seasons (1986 and 2003) in which they were probably the cars to beat.

And then there are some 'goodies', like the FW20 colored red for the sponsor Winfield, the FW34 responsible for the last success achieved by the team in a GP (with Pastor Maldonado in Spain in 2012), the FW36 which came third among the Manufacturers in 2014 and finally the FW43B of 2021, the last to get on the podium thanks to George Russell in the controversial Belgian GP that year. A 'historical review' while waiting to be able to admire the 2024 single-seater.