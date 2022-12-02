With George Russell returning to base at Mercedes, the Williams she found herself leafing through the daisy in search of the best possible replacement for the young and fast British driver, who proved his competitiveness alongside Lewis Hamilton. The choice of the top management of the historic English team – with American capital – thus fell on Alexander Albon, who freed himself from the ties with Red Bull in order to carve out a starting position on the starting grid, after a season spent on the bench. The Anglo-Thai immediately established himself as the reference rider in the team, thanks to the evident decline of Nicholas Latifi, and collected three placements in the top10 in the race and a total of four points, against the two of his teammate and two by Nyck De Vries, who replaced him at Monza.

Francois-Xavier Demaison, Williams technical directorwanted to take stock of the first season in Grove di Albon: “For us it was a great help, since we are engineers and we absolutely need riders who can give us direction. Thanks to his experience he gave us a hand and put us on the right path ”before a small criticism of your driver, which should be read more as advice: “Alex is a kind person, maybe sometimes too kind. It needs to be a little tougher with the team, for spur us on mostly, but I’m working on it. It’s clearly his nature in relationships, but he should be a little tougher during meetings. Every day I tell him: ‘You must be one…’ and I won’t tell you how I complete the sentence. But to become world champion, you have to be like this.”. In 2023 Albon will find a new teammate alongside him, Logan Sargeant, promoted from F2 and a member of the British team’s academy. The goal for both will be to try to push Williams further than the last place gap achieved this year among the constructors.