Williams lights up the FW46

Four days after the presentation in New York, the Williams lives another important moment of the season. The Grove team has in fact shared the fire up of the FW46, the new baby of the house that saw the light on Monday.

Video

This is the content shared by Williams' social networks: “The first heartbeats of the FW46“.

For the “premiere” of the FW46 on the track, we will have to wait until February 20th in Bahrain, when it will take place shakedown of Sakhir which will bring forward the start of the official tests by 24 hours (21-23 February).

2024, in the intentions of team principal James Vowles, must be a year of confirmation of the development seen in 2023, when the Grove team left the last three positions in the constructors' standings for the first time since 2018.