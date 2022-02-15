There Williams of 2022 was born on the wrong foot. The livery of the FW44 was unveiled today with a show that didn’t wow fans, as the actual car was hidden from the cameras. The latter, however, was ready and immediately took to the track at Silverstone for the filming day of 100 km with Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

Immediately, so to speak. The shakedown it was in fact postponed for an hour due to unspecified problems of an electronic nature that would follow up on the rumors that the FW44 was still behind with the program. Team principal Jost Capito was quick to downplay: “Everything is under control. We should have started a little earlier today, but we had a problem with the electronics that had to be fixed“, These are the words reported by The-Race. “I accepted that it started at 3pm instead of 2pm, that’s okay“.

The German also stated that Williams will publish images relating to the shakedown in which you can see the real Williams FW44.