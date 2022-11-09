Still shuffling in Williams. Logan Sargeant, in fact, it will participate in the third consecutive free practice session. The American will race in Interlagos PL2 – scheduled for Saturday morning – in place of Alex Albon. The youngster, chosen by the Grove team for a starting seat in 2023, thus has the opportunity to gain further experience after having toured in Austin and Mexico City, plus he will be able to conquer that dot on the Super license which he failed to get either in Texas or at the Hermanos Rodriguez Autodrome. A pilot, to get this “bonus”, must travel at least 100 km in a free practice session: the Florida native had gone very close to Mexico, but he only accumulated 96 km. Basically with one more lap he would have taken the point.

Sargeant, who will also participate in PL1 in Abu Dhabi, commented: “I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of the FW44 for PL2 in Sao Paulo and to keep improving together with the team. Having the opportunity to drive on an iconic track like Interlagos, with its sharp corners and the Senna S, is a great thrill. I once again thank everyone at Williams for giving me another chance to drive“.

“Interlagos is a really cool, stylish circuit old school with a lot of history and character“, he added Albon. “It is also good to see for the passion of the fans. In view of the last two races of the year, we obviously want to end the season on a positive note, so we will give our best. Also, with a Sprint this weekend, it’s important to be on top right from the start“.

Nicholas Latifi: “I am thrilled to be back in the last two races of the season. We will start with Brazil and will return to the Sprints. I always like to change the schedule and have a free practice session before qualifying. On paper, Brazil is not technically the most suitable circuit for our carbut the weather always offers a chance, and it looks like it could play a big role this weekend“.