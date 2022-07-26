The 2023 line-up for the Williams. In fact, the English team seems to be getting closer to the definition of an agreement with the young Australian driver Oscar Piastrirookie winner in 2020 and 2021 of the Formula 3 and Formula 2 championships. Piastri this year is the third driver of the Alpine and the French team would be willing to have their young star drive in the Circus as early as next year. Within the Enstone team, however, for the moment, there is no space.

Esteban Ocon in fact, he recently signed a long-term contract with the team and the veteran Fernando Alonso he is determined to continue his career, with Alpine ready to satisfy him with an extension. For Piastri, therefore, the doors – not so frequent in the world of F1 – open wide loan. That is, the driver will remain the property of Renault, but will be sold to Williams to team up with Alexander Albon, with Canadian Nicholas Latifi who will be put at the door. In France, confirmation of this possibility came from the same leaders of the two teams. In fact, both the Williams team principal will be at the press conference Jost Got it than the CEO of Alpine Laurent Rossi they have left more than one window open to this negotiation.

“I’d be willing to lend Oscar to a team, as long as I get it back – Rossi stated bluntly – we have invested a lot in Oscar, we believe in him, that’s why he is our reserve driver. He is a very promising talent “. “I think if this was the best solution for us, we would consider it. If it weren’t, it would mean that we would have another better one and choose the best one“, Commented Capito cryptically.