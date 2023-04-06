The news continues within the Williams team. The Grove team has been significantly changing its skin in recent months, in an attempt to open a path that could lead it in the coming years to leave the last positions of the starting grid to return to approaching – if not the top of the grid – at least the teams that battle constantly for a placement in the points zone. The main changes have come in the role of team principal, with the entry of James Vowles, and in the driver line-up, with the young Logan Sargeant who has taken the place of Nicholas Latifi.

New names, however, are destined to get to work in other roles as well. Today is the announcement, made public by Williams herself, of the entry into the team – starting next April 10th – of a new Chief Revenue Officer. The person identified for this position is Paul Asencio, who from next week will lead the commercial and marketing operations of the historic British team. Asencio comes to Williams Racing after spending more than five years at the UFC as Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, where he was responsible for marketing all revenue streams.

Prior to this Ultimate Fighting Championship tenure, Asencio held senior roles in business development and corporate partnerships at Fanatics and the New York Mets of Major League Baseball. “I am incredibly excited to join Williams Racing – said the new Williams signing – Formula 1 is experiencing a period of enormous growth and I am happy to be a part of it”.

Matthew Savage, Chairman of the Board of Williams Racing, was delighted to welcome Paul to the team and said: “As we continue the transformational phase within the Williams Racing team, we are delighted to welcome Paul to strengthen our sales and marketing team. He has a tremendous track record in international sports leagues, including the UFC and MLB, and we look forward to having him contribute to our journey.”