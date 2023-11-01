Williams, O’Sullivan’s debut in Abu Dhabi

Zak O’Sullivan He’s just 18 years old and is already making his lifelong dreams come true. The Irish driver from the Williams Driver Academy will in fact drive for the first time in an F1 race weekend: he will do so in PL1 in Abu Dhabi. In free practice the Irish-born Briton will take Alex Albon’s place.

O’ Sullivan will also drive in the canonical Young Driver Test at the end of the season, again on the Yas Marina track. Franco will be there to keep him company on November 28th Colapinto. The two, who will share testing duties, competed in this year’s Formula 3 championship: O’ Sullivan finished second -45 behind the champion Gabriel Bortoleto, the Argentine placed fourth. Both paid for a poor start to the season, especially towards the Brazilian, who immediately went on the run. The two Williams school drivers will compete in Formula 2 in 2024: the first in the ART Grand Prix, the second in MP Motorsport.

O’Sullivan’s words

“I’m really excited to participate in PL1 in Abu Dhabi. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the FW45 for the first time and get some good mileage“, this is O’Sullivan’s comment. “Furthermore, I will be back in the car for the end-of-season Young Driver Tests to continue my growth path with the team. Huge thanks to Williams for the opportunity and for placing their trust in me to drive the 2023 car“.

Colapinto’s words

“I am extremely grateful to Williams for giving me the opportunity to drive an F1 car in just my first year at the Academy. I have been dreaming of this day since I was a child and have worked hard for it“, added Colapinto. “Having this chance at the official young driver test is a real honor. I thank the team for entrusting me with the FW45. Being part of the Academy this year has opened my eyes in so many different areas and I feel ready to take this step. I can’t wait“.