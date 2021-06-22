The first triple-header of the season runs between France and Austria, between Paul Ricard and Red Bull Ring. It begins with the Styrian Grand Prix, which has taken the place of Turkey and therefore enters its name in the Formula 1 calendar for the second consecutive year. In 2020 Williams, right on the Red Bull Ring (but in the Austrian Grand Prix version) found one of the best performances of the season, the 11th place of Latifi. The Grove team would like to continue this trend, even if it does not hide that sooner or later it wants to remove the zero associated with its name in the constructors’ standings for too long. These are the words of George Russell, Nicholas Latifi and Roy Nissany, who will drive in place of the British in PL1 of the Austrian Grand Prix (2 July), following the free practice of Paul Ricard.

George Russell: “I am happy that I am immediately driving to another track after a good result in France. Austria always offers some good races with three good straights and some very nice high speed corners at the end of the lap: even if it is a very short circuit, it’s fun to drive. Two races on the same circuit give the opportunity to try different set-ups between the two, and potentially further understand the car“.

Nicholas Latifi: “I’m looking forward to competing in Austria. France was tough for me then the best way to move on is to get back on track. Austria is a circuit that generally offers some great racing, so let’s hope it confirms it. It can be difficult for the tires, there might be some opportunities. With two races on the same track we will be able to maximize our performance“.

Roy Nissany: “I can’t wait to get back in the car for the PL1 session of the Austrian Grand Prix. It’s good to be back on the FW43B so quickly, having driven it in France it’s still fresh in my head! I think it will be a very useful session“.