After being a great protagonist of PL3, the Williams despite herself she returned to the rear in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix. Is Nicholas Latifi that Alexander Albon in fact, despite some surprising flashes especially in the first sector, they were eliminated in Q1. The Canadian set the last time, thanks to a clear mistake made in the last corner, while his teammate managed at least to climb to 17th place, putting Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly behind him. Right on the Thai driver’s FW44, however, the Grove team made a big mistake which at this moment is under the magnifying glass of the commissioners. A representative of the English team was in fact summoned by the stewards.

The mechanics would have mounted on the car # 23 some tires that – according to what was written in the communiqué opening the investigation – had already been returned ‘electronically’ to the FIA. The point of the sporting regulation in question is 30.5 0). The key part of the article in question is the one where it reads that “Tires assigned in accordance with Article 30.1a) iii) must be returned electronically no later than two (2) hours after the end of PL2“.

“Returned electronically”Does not mean that the rubber is physically brought to the men of the Federation, but obviously it prevents the team from being able to use it again. Evidently, however, this prohibition was not respected by the English team. It is a procedural error and it is therefore likely that a sanction will be issued. However, there are no recent precedents for this type of infringement and it is therefore difficult to say what action the commissioners could take.