The hope of the points area

The time penalty inflicted on the two Alpines at the end of the Austrian Grand Prixree of not having respected the track limits initially not evaluated by the Race Direction (which happened only after the protest presented by Aston Martin), they seemed to be able to provide the great opportunity to Williams to be able to conquer the points zone for the second consecutive time after Alexander Albon’s 7th place in Canada. Indeed, the Anglo-Thai had crossed the finish line in eleventh position at the Red Bull Ring, and with this news the hope of being able to return to the top-10 was suddenly configured.

No changes

It’s a shame that, just like Alpine and AlphaTauri, Williams was the third team to collect time penalties at both of its pilots after the race, with the finish positions remaining unchanged for both Albon and Logan Sargeant. While the number 23 came close to the points, thanks to the 10 seconds added to the total time (exactly like Pierre Gasly, who arrived in front of him), the American lost 5, saving however his 13th square due to the 30 seconds added to Ocon, who came up behind him.

However, Albon is satisfied

A race therefore destined to arouse heavy controversy both for the decisions taken hours after the checkered flag and for the issue of track limits, already much contested over the course of the weekend. In the Williams house, all in all, the satisfaction remains with the results obtained this weekend, which confirmed the progress of the Grove company both in the race and in qualifying, as demonstrated by the access to Q3 of Albon in the hunt for pole position held on Friday as a result of the Sprint weekend: “I’m not disappointed with the race – commented the 27-year-old Londoner – I think that is normal with the top 4 teams and top 8 cars in those positions, so there are only two points spots up for grabs. Norris had a great race, as did Gasly, so the remaining points weren’t ours. It was a good weekend for us we are making progress. Obviously the track suited us and we expected a better result, which is a bit disappointing, but it was still a great race and a good performance. I think we did a good job and Logan had a great race, demonstrating our progress.”

Sargeant and his ‘European’ goal

Progress also noticed by Sargeant, still stuck at 0 points in the general standings but determined to do well already from the team’s home GP at Silverstone, where the historic team will begin to celebrate the milestone of its 800 races in Formula 1: “It’s been tough lately, so It’s nice to see the progress we’ve made – he added – when I don’t qualify well, I leave a lot of work to do on Sunday, so having a good race under my belt is a big step forward. The GP showed what we can do and I feel we are finally going in the right direction. We have a series of European races that I know wellso I hope this be the beginning of something good for us. Next weekend we will go to my favorite track, but it is also difficult with a lot of high speed corners, which is something I need to concentrate on. Thanks again to the team for their hard work to bring the updates to my car and now we look forward to the next race.”