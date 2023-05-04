In Miami to continue growing

After the good indications received during the weekend of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the Williams is preparing to carry on its regrowth project head-on this weekend, for the first of the three rounds of the season in the United States. To welcome the Formula 1 will be the street circuit of You love mein a mix of enthusiasm and concern especially for the possible thunderstorms that could occur on Saturday and Sunday.

Sargeant making his Florida debut

The fact remains that the finish on the circuit located near the Hard Rock Stadium will coincide with the first home game for Logan Sargeant, making his debut this year and still with zero points in the general standings together with Nyck de Vries. The only American driver present in F1, born in 2000 and born in Florida, however had the opportunity to demonstrate progress in Baku, where he got his first pass in Q2.

Load to the max

Progress still hampered by some inexperienced mistakes, but the home climate could give an extra push to be able to aim for a first placement in the points zone: “I am very excited for my first home race – commented – I don’t know the track and I expect a challenge in the heat, but the my energy and my motivation to give my best are at their peak. It will be a very special weekend for me, which I will enjoy very much!”

The good memories of Albon

Very busy too Alexander Albon, back from a GP recognized by the Anglo-Thai driver as one of his best ever in F1 despite finishing outside the points. Also contributing to the climate of optimism in the Williams home are the updates arrived in Baku, which could contribute to a better placement in view of Miami: “Miami was an interesting circuit last year, being one of the more physical trails due to the heat and humiditytherefore certainly more demanding for a driver – explained the number 23 – The track layout is also quite difficult but with the resurfacing done before the race hopefully this will make a difference. I have good memories from last year, when I finished ninth, and this year is even more special because it’s a home race for the team and for Logan.”