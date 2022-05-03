Following the Imola weekend, the Williams she slipped back to the bottom of the constructors’ classification, being overtaken by Aston Martin thanks to the double placing in the points area collected by Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll. The Grove team, on the other hand, is stopped at the only point conquered in Melbourne by Alexander Albon, author that Sunday of a masterpiece race, disputed for 57 laps out of 58 with the same tire. This year, however, compared to the past, the feeling is that there is no team confined to the role of perennial ‘bottom-up’ and that even the bottom teams can hope to collect points every Sunday. Starting with that of You love me, special for everyone but for the British team in particular. There Dorilton It happensl, owner of the team since September 2020, is in fact American.

“It is very exciting to go to Miami – said Albon himself, presenting the Florida weekend – it’s a brand new track and a home race for Dorilton. I tried the track a lot in the simulator and my initial feeling is that it will be very technical, with a lot of different style corners. The venue itself looks amazing and I’m sure fans are expecting a great weekend. “. Eager to ransom after a decidedly negative first part of the championship it is instead Nicholas Latifistill at zero points in the championship: “I can’t wait to go to Miami and experience this new event – commented the Canadian – It’s a really exciting weekend for Formula 1. Seeing the sport continue to grow in the US is fantastic. I’ve only tried the track on the simulator, but it feels like a good combination of low-speed technical sections and faster, smoother sections. It will be an interesting challenge “.