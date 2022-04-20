The point conquered by Alex Albon in Australia thanks to the strategy of going very long with the hard ones gave confidence to the Williamswhich dreams of repeating itself on the Imola circuit, the opening chapter of the European Formula 1 season. The Grove team restarts from the certainties of Melbourne, which reaffirmed the feeling of the FW44 with the C2 (compound also available on the Santerno track) and the ” ability to seize every potential opportunity that lies ahead, a fundamental aspect on a narrow path, in which strategy will be fundamental.

“This is my first time competing in the Sprint, I can’t wait to experience this slightly different approach to the weekend and watch the challenges it brings. Historically the team has done quite well in Imola, we will keep our heads down and see what we can do“, commented Albon. “We had a great race in Melbourne and the team did an incredible job with strategy, we hope we can use that momentum to keep pushing this weekend.“.

Nicholas Latifi he added: “I am very excited to be on the track in Imola. It is the first Sprint of the year, I can’t wait to race again with this format which provides an additional challenge for the teams, already committed to understanding the new cars. The Imola track is one of those that has adapted best to our car in previous years and it is certainly one that I like: it is a real old school circuit“.