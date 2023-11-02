Pink bow for Vowles

Regardless of what the result of the track at Interlagos will be, this will still be one week to remember for a lifetime for Williams team principal James Vowles, who in the last few hours is became the father of a little girl. An extra motivation to try to give our best in Brazil and defend against the onslaught of those chasing seventh position in the Constructors’ standings. The belief that the main opponent is the reborn AlphaTauri is starting to gain ground in the British team. The Italian team has collected 11 points in the last two races, has risen to eighth place in the rankings and seems destined to end 2023 on a positive note.

Watch out for AlphaTauri

Dave RobsonHead of Vehicle Performance at Williams, invited the team to keep their antennas straight from this point of view: “Alpha Tauri is in great shape and, while we certainly don’t want to discount Alfa Romeo and Haas, Alpha Tauri itself could be our biggest rival for seventh place in the championship. We will try to build on last weekend and score more points in both races this weekend.”, declared the British engineer. At Interlagos the opportunity to score points will be double, given that the sixth and final Sprint race of the season will also take place.

A special addition to the Williams F1 family! 🫶 Huge congratulations to James and Rachel on welcoming their little girl into the world! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sfxYYiZNJY — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 1, 2023

The words of the pilots

“Brazil is the last round of this American triptych of races – has explained Alexander Albonpresenting the trip to Sao Paulo – we know it can always be an unpredictable race, with the weather playing an important role. It’s a fantastic track, with great ‘pace’, but it’s not always ideal for our car. However, we have achieved a good series of points in the last few races, so we will try to keep our heads down also because our rivals continue to grow“.

“I feel good ahead of the last race of this triple and the last Sprint event of the season – he also commented Logan Sargeant – we had two strong Sundays in a row. If we can make a couple of steps forward in qualifying, that can change the whole weekend. If we can do this and maintain these performances in the race, things will be much better. Last year I did free practice in Brazil and it’s a fantastic track. I want to continue to progress and push as hard as I can to have another positive weekend.”declared the American.