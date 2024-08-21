Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Spain international Nico Williams will be in Barcelona on Saturday, not to make the move to the Catalan club, as has been touted all summer, but to wear the No. 10 shirt and lead Athletic Bilbao into their second La Liga clash.

Williams realized that Barcelona had economic problems that needed to be solved, which made the management decide to leave the German Ilkay Gundogan to make room on the players’ payroll, according to the Financial Fair Play regulations, which made the Spaniard, who shone at Euro 2024, agree to continue his career for the time being with the Basque team, as he is a key player for the club’s future. Despite that, all the spotlight will be on him when he enters the Olympic Stadium to face Barcelona in a match that will be somewhat strange in light of the great association of his name with this team, during the past period.

Williams was the reason behind Barcelona’s elimination from the Copa del Rey last season, when he shone, scoring a goal and creating another in the win over his rivals at San Mames, but he is still looking to make his mark at Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium.

Barcelona and Athletic Club are two of the only three clubs, along with Real Madrid, to have participated in all 94 La Liga seasons to date and have never been relegated to the second division. Athletic Bilbao’s 12-1 win over Barcelona in January 1931 is the biggest margin of victory in the history of the competition.