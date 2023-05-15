F1, an increasingly compact grille

If the constructors’ standings are issuing almost definitive sentences after five grands prix, dividing the Formula 1 grid into three segments (Red Bull, the other three to compete for the podium, the remaining six to surround), the performance on the pace and on the flying lap they seem to converge more and more.

Red Bull is certainly superior, sure, but Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari are very close, as are the values ​​of the other teams. Suffice it to say that in two of the last three qualifying sessions, the gap between first and last was less than two seconds, an absolute rarity at least as far as the power unit era is concerned. Could this dynamic be the basis for a leap in quality for smaller teams? According to Jenson Buttonthe current hierarchies may have changed even before the introduction of the new engines.

Button’s words

“I think in the coming years you will see a difference in the order of the starting grid. I think teams like Williams will come close to the top. I don’t want to give a timeline, but we will see a lot of progress over the next couple of years“said the Williams team ambassador according to reports from the Germans of Motorsport-Total.

“There has been a lot of progress at Williams. The financial resources are there. Now things are being sorted out within the team where necessary, especially as regards the aerodynamics of the car and the wind tunnel. I think there have been some good improvements, but there is still a lot to do in the next few years“, concluded the 2009 world champion. And certainly in Grove they have been waiting for this moment for years: in the last five seasons, only in 2021 did the British not finish last. Even at the start of 2023, although the potential seems better than last year, Williams are bringing up the rear with only one point brought home by Alex Albon in Bahrain.