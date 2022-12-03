Williams hasn’t had many successes in recent years, but the team now has 30 million reasons to be happy.

Williams Grand Prix Engineering is one of many cautionary tales in the world of Formula 1. Nowadays, things may have finally changed with the arrival of the budget cap coupled with the unprecedented popularity of the sport. It is of course always nice when a huge amount of money comes in and expenses remain limited. Whether this really means it from here smooth sailing is for the teams to be seen. But at least in the past, the sport has always been a whimsical adventure for businessmen with a passion for motorsports.

With some teams it was quite clear from the start that they were not going to live long. There was the team of shoe tycoon Andrea Moda. And things quickly went wrong with Larrousse too, as the team got a few killers as team bosses. One (Didier Calmels) had killed his wife, the other (Klaus Walz) defended himself with a hand grenade when the police came looking for him in connection with a quadruple murder.

Gérard Larrousse reportedly sought real killer partners, but got a little more of them than he probably expected. It turned out not really a good basis for success. In the last season of the team, no less than six drivers competed in the Larrousse, but only two points were scored. Appropriately, one of the drivers was Olivier Beretta. What’s in a name…Unfortunately, a restart under the supervision of DAMS with Jan Lammers as driver was also cancelled.

Top teams in decline

Well, a lot of these bruising teams never had success at all. For Andrea Moda, entering a race was already a victory. That worked exactly once. For Larrousse, the highlight was a podium for Aguri Suzuki in Japan. But even very large teams in Formula 1 are/were never immune to ‘decay’. World champions such as Cooper, Brabham, Tyrrell and Lotus were once at the absolute top, but gradually fell into decline.

Success is extremely fragile in F1. You lose a good driver or genius designer. The results are getting worse. You lose a few sponsors. Suddenly you have less money and new sponsors are not ready. The temptation comes to one paydriver to attract. Results become even less, you sink further and further through the grid. For a while, the name of the team is still attractive to sponsors who hope for the turnaround, but they would prefer to be in the ringside for a dime.

You go along with it, because such a name on the car also gives the team some legitimacy again. Against your better judgement, you hope that things will get better and that others will join in. But it does not work. You now always drive in the back. Only shady people promise to give you money. You know yourself that it’s not right, but you have no choice but to go along with it and hope for a miracle. Unfortunately, the miracle does not come and you have to close the doors or sell the heavily indebted team to the next fortune seeker…

Williams

The above also happened to Williams Grand Prix Engineering. The team that regularly seemed invincible in the 1980s and 1990s fell further and further into the new millennium. Ironically right before it budget cap it was introduced that the team would have made a bomb worth money in one fell swoop, Claire Williams had to throw in the towel. The death knell was the lack of money from sponsor ROKiT.

This company makes all kinds of knickknacks and doesn’t seem to have much of a focus. It promised to pay Williams several millions in sponsorship money for three years. However, after only a year, people backtracked and money was not forthcoming. Seeing no way out, Claire Williams sold the team her father founded to Dorilton Capital.

The latter party now seems to have made an absolute super deal. F1 teams are as said boom business and there is even reported interest from Porsche in becoming a partner. Now Williams is getting another financial windfall. Sports Illustrated reports that a judge in England has determined that the team still has more than 30 million euros to receive from ROKiT.

That is more than fifty percent more money than Claire Williams is estimated to have left after the sale of Williams. The ‘daughter of’ will undoubtedly be happy for the team, but perhaps this news has a somewhat sour aftertaste. If things turned out a little differently, the team might still have been in the hands of the family. It can be.

