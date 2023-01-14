Williams left everyone stunned when they announced their separation from Jost Capito at the end of 2022, but they surpassed themselves in the appointment of the new team principal. The Dorilton Capital group, in fact, has demonstrated all its ambitions by snatching away from Mercedes James Vowlesfigures with a long and successful F1 career behind him from Brawn GP to the Brackley team.

Vowles has never held the role of team principal having been in the past strategy manager in the last four years at Mercedes, but in the course of his experiences he has certainly accumulated the necessary skills to get involved at the helm of the Grove team.

Vowles is called to revive a team that proved to be the least competitive in 2022 by closing the championship at tenth and last place of the Constructors’ standings. Alexander Albon, however, enchanted on some Sundays, just as Nyck De Vries took advantage of the absence of his former boxmate from the GP3 teams (they were ART Grand Prix drivers in 2016 like Charles Leclerc) in Monza to make a living a dream weekend that earned him the seat in Alpha Tauri. The potential, especially in some types of tracks, was there and in 2023 Vowles will also have to help Logan Sargeant to experience his debut in F1 in a positive way.

Lewis Hamilton on Instagram this is how he greeted a travel companion with whom he shared long years full of successes: “I am truly grateful and proud to have worked with James over the past ten years – the words of the seven-time world champion – together we have celebrated over 80 race victories and 15 championship titles, this is a great opportunity for him and I couldn’t be happier. We all need change to grow and progress in our careers and I am sure he will bring Williams back to the top. No one deserves that place more than him. All the best to you brother.”