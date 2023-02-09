Among the cars that have unveiled the livery but not the shape of the 2023 car is the Williams. The Grove team hasn’t deviated much from the 2022 color choices, if not for a more marked presence of blue even on the rims, and has postponed the shakedown at Silverstone (February 13) his real presentation in the eyes of the fans.

However, something about the FW45 is already known. The same team has suggested that the car be aerodynamically more efficient than its predecessor, already fast on the straight but lacking load. The balance of the Grove single-seater has also been studied to marry best with the new construction of the front Pirellis for 2023, which will reduce the tendency to understeer.

UK Team Performance Manager Dave Robson added some details about the FW45: “The car as a whole is an evolution of last year’s model. The biggest change that will be visible from the outside is the shape“, the Briton told the Germans of Auto Motor und Sport. “We are very confident. The pilots have already completed their first laps on the simulator, e We seem to have managed to eliminate some of the annoying features of last year’s model. Now of course we are curious to see if we can see the progress on track“. Even in the words immediately following the launch of the livery, Alex Albon had shown himself confident and optimistic for a car that gave good results in the simulator, above all in terms of aerodynamics and in terms of cornering stability.