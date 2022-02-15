Williams hasn’t been afraid to refresh its livery in recent years, and 2022 is no different. Last year’s white nose makes way for various blue tones and red details. The Williams FW44 looks very sleek in our opinion. Hopefully the colors will bring the team more success this year.

The question is whether this really is the Williams FW44. The consensus is that this is not the case as the team borrows Red Bull’s approach and keeps the real car for pre-season testing. Hopefully this means Williams has a few tricks up their sleeve and the team isn’t on the cusp of the first one shakedownday like in 2019. That was quite embarrassing.

Who are the drivers for Williams in 2022?

Honorary Dutchman (or did you forget his crash in Abu Dhabi?) Nicholas Latifi will once again get into a Williams this year. Russell left for Mercedes and so he gets a new teammate. Former Red Bull driver Alexander Albon will also get into the Williams FW44.