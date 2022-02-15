There are only a few hours left until the presentation of the new home car Williams, there FW44, who will star in the 2022 season with Nicholas Latifi at the wheel – confirmed after the last two years – and Alex Albon. The Thai is the newcomer to Grove and will have a far from simple task on his shoulders. In fact, he will have to try not to make his friend George Russell’s star regret, a great architect with his exploits of eighth place in the constructors’ classification centered in 2021 and now migrated to Mercedes. The young Thai returns to the Circus as a starting driver after a year spent on the bench. In fact, during the whole of last season Albon was the third driver and test driver of Red Bull, dividing himself between this commitment and the DTM championship.

Albon, waiting to attend theunveil of the new born of the historic British team, he also participated in a fun Instagram direct on the official F1 channel. The Anglo-Thai briefly commented on his expectations for the championship which will start on March 20, reiterating his intention to drag the team headed by Jost Capito to another. “There is an element of change that will affect this year’s hierarchy – Albon pointed out – but nobody knows where we are. We want to finish the season better than how we started it “. He was then added to the chat with some joking messages too Lando Norris, McLaren standard bearer and also linked to Albon by a strong friendship. “I’ll let you fight me to make you feel good since I’m a great friend “the young Englishman joked about their challenges on the golf course.

Speaking of the aesthetics of the new single-seater, Albon went unbalanced by defining it, in his opinion, “one of the best”Among those that have been seen so far in the other presentations. The FW44 will hit the track today, immediately after the presentation, for a first shakedown on the Silverstone track. The session could take place on wet asphalt, as rain is expected on the iconic British track all day today.