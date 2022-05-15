The Monte Carlo auction seems to have gone pretty well in absolute terms for RM Sotheby’s. The company has managed to place several value models, some of which are well over the one million euro threshold. In recent weeks we had talked about some of these cars, and now we can know the final sale price. This time the winner of the most expensive car prize was a Formula 1 Williams FW14, formerly Nigel Mansell. He ran in 1991, and today it is worth just over 4 million euros. Its one-time neighbor in the home of the Lion of England, the Ferrari 640 from 1989was sold for just 3.6 million euros.

After them, one Ferrari 365 GTS / 4 Daytona Spider yellow colored 1973 was sold for 2.6 million euros. To follow, one Lamborghini Miura SV (about which we wrote here) changed owners for 2.48 million. Over 2 million was also spent on a 1958 second-series BMW 507 Roadster, and a 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB.

A splendid one Alfa Romeo Type 33/3 (here the dedicated article) was instead placed at a figure of approximately 1.6 million euros. For now, a 1988 Jaguar XJR-9 sports prototype in Castrol colors, a 1965 Iso Grifo A3 / C and a 2012 Ferrari LaFerrari prototype have been put on sale again, without having obtained the desired success during the auction. as well as a 1960 Scarab F1.

Cheaper they were beaten one Renault 5 Turbo Group 4 from 1980 (443 thousand euros) and a Lamborghini Countach 25 ° Anniversario (432 thousand euros), while an interesting 1984 Audi Sport Quattro is still unsold.

Some results are also surprising, such as the 132 thousand euros spent on one Citroen 2CV 4 × 4 Sahara from 1964, many more than the only 109,000 that marked the sale of a 1989 Ferrari 328 GTS. The 2CV also cost more than the 2005 Reynard 2KI used by Mansell in the meteor Grand Prix Masters championship; the car was brought home by the new owner for only 57 thousand euros. At the Munich auction there was also a motorcycle, one MV Agusta F4 LH44, therefore of the series dedicated to Lewis Hamilton; To buy it, it took € 45,600.