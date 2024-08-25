by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sargeant in the balance again

Logan’s Bang Sargeant in FP3 at Zandvoort costs Williams a lot (millions of euros in damages) and could also imply important consequences for the #2. The face of team principal James Vowles after his driver’s accident, on the other hand, explained his feelings quite well, beyond the legitimate concern for the American’s conditions. Also because the crash was caused by a serious driving error by Sargeant, who went with two wheels on the wet grass.

According to Dutch colleague Erik van Haren, Vowles is fed up with Sargeant (already sent away for 2025) and is even considering a replacement during the World Championship. The team principal’s anger is understandable, since Williams brought a significant package of updates to Zandvoort and at least on the Sargeant front it was impossible to appreciate them.

Vowles’ patience seems to have run out. Nothing is decided, and certainly in the GP the driver intends to redeem himself, but the British driver would have Liam on his list Lawson and Mick Schumacher (despite not having reserved flattering comments for him in the past). The New Zealander could be the favorite candidate, considering that last year in Zandvoort he jumped from one day to the next on the AlphaTauri to replace the injured Daniel Ricciardo. More difficult, but not to be excluded, is the hypothesis of Andrea Kimi Antonelliwho has an ongoing F2 World Championship and no longer has to put himself “on display” considering that his future in Mercedes now appears to be outlined and only needs to be made official.

Williams, contacted on the subject, responded that they did not want to get into the merits of the speculation, underlining how Sargeant has been repeatedly given as unstable by the press. However, it is a fact that Vowles has tried every way to help the 2000-born driver, without obtaining results. Apart from some timid signs of awakening, the #2 has never been consistent, consistently inferior to his teammate Alexander Albon.