Monza friend

Three points finishes in the last six races, after collecting only one in the first seven. These are the numbers of rebirth Williams, bearing the indelible signature of Alex Albon. Thai is increasingly the absolute benchmark of the Grove stable and has picked up all 15 points which allow the historic English team to sail in one seventh solitary position among the Constructors that no one at the beginning of the year would have dreamed of predicting.

If Williams manages to end 2023 with this placement, it would be the best result since 2017 for the team founded by Sir Frank Williams and now owned by Dorilton Capital. To maintain this position and possibly increase the advantage over the pursuers, the Monza Italian weekend. Even in its darkest seasons, Williams has often found a glimmer of light on the fastest track in the championship. In fact, both in 2021 and 2022 the championship points arrived from the Italian round.

The words of the protagonists

“We are coming off a very positive weekend and are heading towards Monza, so I think expectations are high and we will have to manage them a bit. – warned Albon himself, confirming the ambitions of the team – on paper, it’s a track that should suit us. However, we saw in Spa that this is not always the case with low downforce tracks. Qualifying will be difficult, but we are coming from an important weekend from which we have learned many lessons, so we hope to be able to apply some of them in Monza“.

Instead, the American is chasing his first championship point Logan Sargeant, whose seat for 2024 appears increasingly in the balance. “I’m excited to be back in the car this weekend in Monza. It’s a fun place to drive and should be a suitable track for our car, which we hope will give us some opportunities. The goal is to start the weekend on the right foot and get a good result for the team“, he has declared.