Tomorrow the official presentation

Just under 24 hours left until presentation of the new FW46the car created by Williams for the 2024 season. The wait is considerable because it should be – in these presentations the conditional is now obligatory – the first single-seater revealed in view of the new championshipgiven that Haas essentially only presented the new livery a few days ago.

The first details

A photo published on social networks by the Grove team's official channels further increased the curiosity of enthusiasts. In this shot you can sense the silhouette of the new car. Despite the deliberately dark outlines of the photo published by the Williams team, several fans had fun on the internet lighten the imagethus making the design of the car more evident.

What attracts most attention is the nose of the FW46, which seems very tapered. This – at first glance – appears to be the most obvious difference compared to the 2023 car, in which the structure of the nose was decidedly wider and 'traditional'. However, there are fewer new features, at least apparently in the rear area and on the side bellies.

Towards Bahrain

Naturally, we cannot be sure that the one shown tomorrow will be the very car that will take to the track for the tests on 21-23 February and the first GP of the season, but the impression is that there may still be significant developments on the front end of the single-seater.