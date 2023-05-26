Williams fans choose livery for 3 GPs

gulf e Williams have announced a new livery which will be chosen by the fans and which will be displayed at the Singapore, Japan and Qatar GPs. For these three appointments, the FW45 will have a livery inspired by Gulf’s iconic racing blue colourway, flanked by an orange stripe, but themed according to the collaboration between Gulf and Williams.

The new Williams

Here are the liveries for Williams to choose from for the three Asian GPs. It will be possible to vote among four different models: Bolder than Bold, Contemporary, Visionary and Heritage.

Jones’s words

“Gulf’s iconic colors have created extraordinary liveries throughout motorsport history and this year will be no different. We are incredibly proud to announce that a Gulf livery will feature on Williams Racing cars at the Singapore, Japanese and Qatar Grands Prix in 2023“, these are the words of Mike Jones, CEO of Gulf Oil International. “This project is about putting the fans in control and putting them at the heart of our partnership with Williams Racing. We are convinced that each theme and livery will be a big hit and we can’t wait to see which fans choose. We hope Gulf and Williams Racing fans enjoy this vote and are excited about their role in selecting the latest Gulf livery. This activation marks what will be an iconic moment for Gulf and Williams Racing in motorsport“.

Vowles’ words

“I am thrilled to announce the livery vote as part of our partnership between Gulf and Williams Racing“, added James Vowles, Williams Team Principal. “The winning livery will showcase the union of two iconic motorsport brands. Our fans have the opportunity to create motorsport history with their livery decision by bringing this partnership to life. I can’t wait to see the winning design and to see the Williams Racing fans cheer on the team“.

Dates

The winning design will appear on both FW45 race cars, the racing suits of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant and on the team’s social media platforms during the weekends in Singapore, Japan and Qatar. There will be three voting rounds, the first of which opens today (it is already possible to vote for round 1 on the website). Following the final voting, the winning livery will be announced on Wednesday 12 July and will be displayed on a showcar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​on the Williams stand for fans to see up close.